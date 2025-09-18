D4vd Sang About Someone With Same Name as Teen Girl Found Dead in His Tesla

A leaked song by R&B singer D4vd sees him crooning about a woman who shares the same name as the 15-year-old girl who was found dead inside his Tesla last week, TMZ reported.

The dismembered and “severely decomposed” body of teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez was discovered by police in Hollywood on Sept. 8.

Rivas’ body was discovered in a tow yard in Los Angeles, following complaints about a foul stench emanating from the abandoned Tesla.

The teen was last seen leaving her home in Lake Elsinore in April 2024 and has been missing ever since.

Rivas was just 13 years old at the time of her disappearance, and her mother claimed she had a boyfriend at the time named “David.”

A Missing Person’s report for Celeste Rivas Hernandez, who was found dead on September 8. Los Angeles Police Department

D4vd, 20, real name David Anthony Burke, has not been named as a suspect in the case and is said to be “fully cooperating” with police.

Several disturbing details have emerged about the singer’s apparent relationship with the victim, including a song titled “Celeste” recorded in December 2023, when Rivas would have been just 13 years old.

The lyrics to the song feature two mentions of a girl named Celeste, including the lines, “Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes // I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed.”

#EXCLUSIVE 🚨 Singer D4vd has a tattoo that matches one found on the body of the 15-year-old girl discovered in his Tesla...https://t.co/tFRz9OUZ2K pic.twitter.com/Wwyor4IXmU — TMZ (@TMZ) September 17, 2025

The next verse also features the lines, “Oh, Celeste / Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed / But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress / Missing you so much makes me depressed / But I digress.”

Before the leak, D4vd released a music video for his song “Romantic Homicide” on Sept. 7, 2022, which would have been Rivas’ 12th birthday, and contains the lyric “In the back of my mind I killed you.”

Unconfirmed reports suggest Burke had been in contact with Rivas since she was as young as 11 years old.

D4vd, real name David Burke, says he is "fully cooperating" with police. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Although the posthumous damage done to her body made identification challenging, she was eventually identified by her mother after she noticed a distinctive tattoo on her right index finger, which read “Shhh…”

It was later revealed that Burke also had a matching tattoo on his own right finger, which had first appeared in photos of him dating back to at least September 2024.

On Wednesday, a photo surfaced online of Burke and a young woman thought to be Rivas taken in Lake Elsinore, not far from where the victim lived before her disappearance. Another photo emerged shortly afterwards of Burke posing with a girl who looks similar to Rivas, which was captioned “celeste and d4vd.” Authorities have not yet been able to confirm the identity of the girl in either picture.

Police also searched a home in the Hollywood Hills, close to where the Tesla was abandoned. Several bags of evidence were taken from the house, including a laptop, although officers refused to confirm if the sweep was connected to Burke’s vehicle.

Burke is currently on a world tour, although his show in Seattle was abruptly cancelled, and he is believed to be flying back to Los Angeles.

The singer has not yet publicly commented on the incident, but fans and collaborators alike have already rushed to distance themselves from him. R&B artist Kali Uchis, who collaborated with Burke on a song on his album Withered earlier this year, announced on Instagram is seeking to have the track removed from streaming platforms.

“Not my friend, I did a song with him which is currently in the process of being taken down, given today’s disturbing news,” Uchis wrote on Instagram after a fan accused her of being a “friend” of Burke’s.