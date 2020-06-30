‘Da Vinci Code’ Author’s Ex-Wife Claims He ‘Secretly Siphoned’ Off Money for ‘Sordid’ Affairs
Author Dan Brown of The Da Vinci Code fame is being sued by his ex-wife Blythe Brown, who claims he engaged in “unlawful and egregious conduct” during the final years of their marriage. Blythe Brown alleges that her ex-husband “secretly siphoned” large amounts of money “to conduct sordid, extra-marital affairs” with women, including a Dutch horse trainer and a local hairdresser, in a lawsuit filed in New Hampshire Monday. Dan Brown allegedly used funds from their joint assets to gift a horse valued at $345,000, a new car, a horse transport truck, and apartment renovations for the horse trainer with whom he was allegedly having an affair. According to the lawsuit, he also used their joint assets for affairs with “a political official” and his personal trainer, and hid upcoming projects from Blythe Brown based on the novels the couple had “created together.” Dan Brown said that the claims in the lawsuit are false.