DaBaby Calls Some of His Critics ‘Crybabies’ in Yet Another Terrible Apology

Embattled rapper DaBaby was on the right track when he offered a seemingly sincere apology at a concert over the weekend—but his repentance didn’t last long.

In his first performance since essentially getting canceled after making a series of homophobic comments back in July, the rapper made a small comeback during Hot 97’s Summer Jam concert in New Jersey on Sunday. Before jumping into his performance, DaBaby showcased a montage of concert videos and clips with fans, saying he was sorry for his remarks.

“I never, ever meant to offend anybody,” he said in the video.

After being dropped from a number of music festivals for his hateful rhetoric, he expressed gratitude to Hot 97 for allowing him to perform, and then backtracked—once again—on the homophobic remarks he made during the Rolling Loud festival in Miami.

“They accepted my sincerity and all my apologies when I said I never, ever meant to offend anybody or say anything to make anybody feel any type of way live on that stage a few weeks ago,” DaBaby said. “And Hot 97 was also willing to stick they neck out on the line, willing to go against all odds with everything going on out here in the world, and still allow me to come out here on this stage and utilize they platform to help the world move forward.”

It seemed as if the rapper was attempting to right his wrong. But then, DaBaby kept talking.

After the video montage ended, the rapper reportedly made some off-the-cuff comments, calling people who were not directly offended by his remarks “crybabies.”

“Check this out,” he said, according to Complex. “Other than the people that, you know, was truly offended, I feel like the rest of y’all motherfuckers being crybabies.”

One Twitter user responded to the weird twist of events by writing, “Weird choice of insult considering his name is DaBaby and he collaborated with Lil Baby solely on the basis of their name similarities, naming the resulting track ‘Baby.’”

Another said, “DaBaby calling people CryBabies...there is a joke here.”

The rapper’s half-assed apology tour comes after receiving a wave of backlash for his insensitive remarks during his Rolling Loud set in July.

The rapper told the crowd during the performance, “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two to three weeks, then put your cellphone lighter up. Fellas, if you ain’t sucking dick in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

As if that wasn’t already bad enough, he doubled down on his views in an Instagram post. Then, he released a new music video for the song “Giving What It’s Supposed To Give,” which shows him holding a sign that says “AIDS” as he raps, “We’re on your ass like AIDS. We don’t go away.” The video ends with a statement from DaBaby reading, “My apologies for being me the same way you want the freedom to be you.”

It seemed obvious that the rapper didn’t understand the magnitude of disrespect he was spewing. In turn, multiple concerts and festivals dropped him from their lineup. However, DaBaby claims that Hot 97 “accepted [his] sincerity and all [his] apologies.”