DaBaby Slugs Ex DaniLeigh’s Brother in Bloody Bowling Alley Brawl
‘SLIPPERY ASS FLOORS’
A night at a Los Angeles bowling alley turned into a multi-lane brawl Wednesday when a fight broke out between American rapper DaBaby and the brother of his ex-girlfriend, DaniLeigh, an American dancer and singer. A video shows a brief exchange between DaBaby and Brandon Bills before the rapper lands a punch, sending Bills into the slick bowling lane. DaBaby, along with his squad of about five, pursued Bills, slipping and sliding and falling on the shellacked bowling floors. DaBaby can be seen finding his footing in a gutter before slamming Bills into the floor. As reported by TMZ, DaBaby left the bowling alley before police arrived and Bills was left covered in blood. A feud between DaniLeigh, known legally as Danielle Leigh Curiel, and DaBaby, who have a baby together, seemed to have sparked the fight. On her Instagram story, DaniLeigh responded furiously to the attack: “Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slippery ass floors ... Lame and soooo sad!!!!”