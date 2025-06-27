‘Daddy’ Trump Takes His Merchandise to a Weird New Place

The White House is showing off a cringeworthy new shirt design from its official channels.

“America’s back. Daddy’s home,” the White House posted from its main X and Instagram accounts, alongside a video.

The 18-second clip shows the editing steps to create a T-shirt design, describing the process as part one of “making the most wearable shirt design ever.”

The final product, shown at the end, features several images of Trump clapping his hands and dancing in front of the White House, emblazoned with the words, “DADDY’S HOME.”

It’s not clear if, or where, the shirt will be available for purchase. A White House spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

The Trump campaign’s fundraising arm, meanwhile, is already hawking T-shirts with pictures of Trump’s mugshot and the word “DADDY.”

“When Biden was President, we were LAUGHED at on the world stage. The whole world WALKED ALL OVER US!” a message from the Trump National Committee Joint Fundraising Committee read, according to The Independent.

“But thanks to your favorite President (ME!) we are respected once again,” the message added. "Moments ago, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte called me DADDY on the world stage. How nice!“

The White House has embraced the weird slogan since Trump got back from the NATO summit in the Netherlands, where NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte lobbed it into the global conversation.

“Daddy has to sometimes use strong language,” Rutte, former prime minister of the Netherlands, said to Trump during a conversation about the Iran-Israel conflict, which had led to an f-bomb outburst from Trump on Tuesday morning.

Trump himself seemed fond of the phrase when asked about it by a reporter at the summit later. “He did it very affectionately,” Trump said of Rutte. “‘Daddy, you’re my daddy,’”

Rutte later clarified that he didn’t intend to call Trump “daddy.”

“What I said is that sometimes, in Europe, I hear sometimes countries saying, ‘Hey, Mark, will the U.S. stay with us?’ And I said that sounds a little bit like a small child asking his daddy, ‘Hey, are you still staying with the family?’” he said. “So in that sense, I used ‘daddy’ — not that I was calling President Trump daddy."

Nevertheless, the White House then posted a music video-style clip of Trump at the summit set to Usher’s “Hey Daddy.”

Trump is known for cashing in on his prominence with branded merchandise. The Trump Store website sells everything from Trump-themed dog bowls to hats, diffusers, mugs, ice cream scoops, golf equipment, jewelry and activewear.

Ahead of the 2024 election, he promoted a range of gold and diamond-encrusted Trump-branded watches that cost up to $100,000.