Trump, 79, Explodes in F-Word Meltdown as His Ceasefire Unravels

President Donald Trump ripped into Iran and Israel for violating a ceasefire deal within hours of his triumphant announcement.

“You basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f--- they’re doing! Do you understand that?” he told reporters Tuesday morning on his way to the NATO summit in The Hague.

The president had announced early Tuesday morning that a ceasefire was in effect between the two countries after they had spent nearly two weeks trading air and missile fire.

But soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Tuesday morning that Israel had accepted Trump’s plan, the Israeli military said it had identified a missile launched from Iran towards its territory—and vowed to launch new strikes.

Iran denied firing a missile after the ceasefire began but warned that it would give a “decisive and regretful response” if Israel resumed its attacks.

Outside the White House Tuesday morning, a visibly angry Trump ranted against “gutless” and “loser” TV news networks and said he was unhappy with both Israel and Iran. His ire, however, was specially directed at Israel.

This is a developing story and will be updated.