5 Products Scouted Readers Bought Most of This November

It’s time to get cozy. It’s soup weather after all, and we spent the month of November working on our soup and stew game, our sweatpants collection, and everything else keeping us sane and bringing us joy right now. This November, we covered tons of great gifts and ways to stay comfortable while at home. These are the items Scouted readers loved the most during the month of November.

Cool Beans: This was my favorite cookbook of the year by a longshot. The premise is simple, “this food you thought was just ok, is actually really delicious, and really easy to make delicious in more ways than you likely thought possible.” It’s both something to do with all of those beans you stocked up on at the beginning of quarantine, and a tasty adventure.

Everlane Dream Pants: Scouted Editor Jillian Lucas calls these pants, “the perfect pants for these times.” The Dream Pants, she writes, “make me feel like I’m putting together an outfit but I’m comfortable no matter where I’m sitting. These are pants that excite me while working from home, but will remain a staple once I’m back out in the working world.”

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Sheets: “I can’t be the only one who dreams of sleeping in super luxurious hotel beds,” writes Scouted Contributor Rachel Dube. To turn this dream into even more dreams, Rachel tried out the Luxe Sateen Sheets and fell in love, claiming, “I now understand why they are Brooklinen’s best-selling sheets.”

Perfect Pushup Elite: If there’s one piece of workout gear Scouted Contributor Whitson Gordon can’t live without, it’s these pushup handles. He writes, “The Perfect Pushup Elite handles sit on your floor, with a rubber grip on the bottom that keeps it from sliding around. Gripping the handles, then, allows you to keep your wrists straight during push-ups, avoiding the wrist stress that causes pain over time.”

Twin Block Pro: This summer, a physical therapist suggested Scouted Contributor Jenny Hughes try out this neck massager. She writes, “In my decade of neck pain, it’s the only product that makes it better.” Better yet, it’s easy to use: “It’s a surprisingly uncomplicated device — no batteries, no assembly, just a lumpy block. All you have to do to use it is lie on it, situating the two mounds at the base of your skull with your spine resting in the middle.”

