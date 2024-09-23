CHEAT SHEET
    Daily Beast Launches New Podcast With Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee

    Black and white photos of Joanna Coles and Samantha Bee with spray-painted gold crowns at angles on their heads. Light blue background with the title: The Daily Beast Podcast, brought to you by Five9

    From politics to pop culture, the world can be a wild place—which is why we’re launching The Daily Beast Podcast, brought to you by Five9. It will be helmed by two of the fiercest voices in media: Daily Beast Chief Creative and Content Officer Joanna Coles and late-night legend Samantha Bee. Check out a teaser of what they have in store:

    Every Thursday, Coles and Bee will be joined by a who’s-who of celebrities and buzzy politicians to download you on the week’s biggest headlines.

    Are you ready for your next podcast obsession? You can subscribe now to catch the first episode of The Daily Beast Podcast on September 26. Follow us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, or wherever you listen – the podcast will be available on all major platforms.

    If you’re already obsessed, we can help with that. Click here to get email updates delivered directly to your inbox as soon as each new episode drops.