Daily Beast Scoops Up Los Angeles Press Club Awards

The Daily Beast scored two first-place wins at the Los Angeles Press Club Awards on Sunday night. Allegra Frank was recognized for her piece “After ‘Your Fat Friend,’ Aubrey Gordon No Longer Has Anything to Fear,” and Tim Teeman won for his story “Arkansas Drag Ban Gives Cover for Bigger Anti-LGBTQ Attack.” The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, our one-stop shop for everything to love and hate in entertainment and pop culture, got the second-place award for best entertainment site. Teeman also received a second-place and a third-place citation, and Matt Wilstein had a second-place win.