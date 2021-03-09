The Best Things The Daily Beast Staff Bought for Quarantine

I have had my small, 4.5 quart round Le Creuset for a few years now, and I love how it evenly distributes heat, how durable it is, how easy it is to clean, AND that you can use it on the stove top or in the oven. This year I decided to invest in a larger, oval shaped 6 3/4 quart le creuset and it's one of my favorite kitchen tools now. The oval shape allows for things like whole chickens or pork shoulders to fit very nicely when baking or braising, and the larger capacity just allows me to cook larger quantities of food (since we are working from home now and cooking almost every meal this is essential). Also my smaller round dutch oven fits perfectly inside the larger oval dutch oven for great storage. —Ali Philippides, Senior Product Manager