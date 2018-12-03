Daily Beast Wins Five L.A. Press Club Awards

The Daily Beast nabbed five awards this year from the Los Angeles Press Club’s National Arts and Entertainment Journalism Awards, including first place in the online celebrity news category for Amy Zimmerman’s story on an indie rocker accused of abusing young fans, and first place for Melissa Leon’s personality profile on how AIDS shaped Beauty and the Beast. Senior entertainment editor Marlow Stern won first place for his tell-all exclusive on the villain of Netflix’s cult docu-series Wild Wild Country, while senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon won first place for his story on Oprah and her Super Soul Conversations series. Stereo Williams won first place for his powerful social commentary on whether the #MeToo movement has failed too many non-white women. Daily Beast staffers were also named as runners-up in nine other categories, including journalist of the year for Senior Editor Tim Teeman.
