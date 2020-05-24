Daily COVID-19 Deaths Double in Ohio

Read it at The Columbus Dispatch
Over the last 21 days, the number of coronavirus-related deaths in Ohio has averaged 45. But on Saturday, state officials reported 84—double the number the day before. The spike comes a day after Cuyahoga County reported its highest usage of intensive-care beds—with 77 percent filled, according to Cleveland.com. The number of ICU beds in use has been rising since late April. After a sweeping stay-at-home order was issued in March, Ohio began reopening early this month.