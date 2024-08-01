‘Daily Show’ Brutally Roasts Trump’s NABJ Catastrophe

The Daily Show senior correspondent Ronny Chieng began his monologue Wednesday by addressing a series of shocking remarks Donald Trump made about vice president Kamala Harris’ race, marveling at the former president’s ability to double and triple down, even in the face of audience gasps and pushback from interviewers.

“He was doing really well with Black voters, but he was running against Joe Biden,” Chieng said. “Probably because Black people don’t fuck with ghosts.”

Chieng continued, “So today, Trump sat down for an interview with the National Association of Black Journalists, and things got off to a rocky start.”

He played the beginning of the conference, in which the former president was asked why Black voters should trust him. Trump immediately responded by calling her question “very nasty” and “rude,” before claiming that he was “the best president for the Black population since Abraham Lincoln.”

“Wow,” Chieng quipped, “Trump was like, ‘listen up, Black people: you’re always late, your microphones are ghetto, and I’m Abraham Lincoln.’ I mean, I think he just won the Black vote.”

“For most politicians, or anyone else on Earth, that would have been a low point of the interview,” said Chieng. “But because it’s Donald Trump, it somehow got worse.”

He played a clip from the conference of Trump being asked about Kamala Harris’ race, in which he accused her of switching her identity “from Indian to Black” for political gain. “I think someone should look into that,” he added.

Chieng’s response: “I don’t know what’s worse, that he thinks she turned from Indian to Black, or that he thinks someone should ‘look into that.’ Who should look into that? Does he think the FBI is the Federal Black Investigators?”

“It’s very clear that Trump doesn’t quite know how to handle Kamala Harris right now,” Chieng said. He showed some clips from Trump’s recent interview with Laura Ingraham, in which he threw in a dig about Harris’ age, and implied that world leaders would “walk all over her” because of her gender.

“He’s like, ‘I don’t want to say why she’d be a bad president, but, you know, the hee-hee and the hoo-hah and the bleh, the fellas get it,’” Chieng mocked.

The Daily Show correspondent added, “I’m pretty sure Kamala can handle world leaders, okay? I mean, she did just overthrow the president of the United States.”

