The increasingly public feud between Kim Kardashian, her ex-husband Kanye West, and new boyfriend Pete Davidson may seem like nothing but tabloid fodder. But over the course of a thoughtful, unscripted 10-minute monologue Tuesday night, The Daily Show host Trevor Noah broke down why it actually matters.

Noah argued that more people should be paying attention to the story, “but not for the reason that you think.”

While West’s efforts to win Kardashian back may have started out as “romantic,” they have become more “belligerent” over time, including what appeared to be music video death threats against Davidson.

And while there are people who will say Kim Kardashian “loves publicity” and all of this is just a big “marketing stunt” for the family’s upcoming reality show, Noah said, “there’s also an element of a woman saying to her ex, ‘Please leave me alone.’”

“Two things can be true,” he added. “Kim likes publicity. Kim is also being harassed.”

Ultimately, Noah related it to his own very personal experience that started when he was a young boy in South Africa. People would tell his mother she was “overreacting” about the abuse she was facing, Noah said, and it ended with her getting shot in the head by his stepfather.

“I’m not saying Kanye will [do that],” the host made clear. “But as a society, we have to ask ourselves questions. Do we wish to stand by and watch a car crash when we thought we saw it coming? Or do we at least want to say, ‘Slow down, let’s all put our hazards on, because there’s a storm coming and shit might go down.’”

Finally, he concluded, “If Kim Kardashian cannot escape this, then what chance do normal women have?”