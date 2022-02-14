CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Kanye Apparently Sent Kim K a Truckload of Valentine’s Roses
GETTING WEIRD
Read it at Daily Mail
Kanye West didn’t miss an opportunity to stir the drama pot in his ongoing feud with Pete Davidson and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the rapper Instagrammed a picture of a sleek, black pick-up truck loaded with red roses that was allegedly sent to his not-single ex-wife. In a message to his ex, West emblazoned “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” across the side of the pick-up. The same message was on the post’s caption along with a slew of red rose emojis. Kanye made the romantic gesture within hours of an announcement that he’d split from Julia Fox and declaring his love for his children and former wife.