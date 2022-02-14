CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Kanye Apparently Sent Kim K a Truckload of Valentine’s Roses

    GETTING WEIRD

    Anna Venarchik

    Breaking News Intern

    Instagram / Kanye West

    Kanye West didn’t miss an opportunity to stir the drama pot in his ongoing feud with Pete Davidson and ex-wife Kim Kardashian. In honor of Valentine’s Day, the rapper Instagrammed a picture of a sleek, black pick-up truck loaded with red roses that was allegedly sent to his not-single ex-wife. In a message to his ex, West emblazoned “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” across the side of the pick-up. The same message was on the post’s caption along with a slew of red rose emojis. Kanye made the romantic gesture within hours of an announcement that he’d split from Julia Fox and declaring his love for his children and former wife.

    Read it at Daily Mail