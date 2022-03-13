Pete Davidson to Kanye in Alleged Leaked Texts: ‘Grow the Fuck Up’

The almost entirely one-sided feud between the artist formerly known as Kanye West and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson took on a new dimension Sunday when an extensive text conversation between the two men suddenly appeared online.

“A message from Pete,” comedian Dave Sirus, who used to write for SNL and also co-wrote Davidson’s 2020 movie The King of Staten Island, tweeted. He included screenshots of the alleged texts, initiated by Davidson, who began, “Yo, it’s Skete,” a reference to Ye’s preferred nickname for the man who is now officially dating his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Page Six also claims to have confirmed the texts are real. Sirus deleted the texts from his Twitter and Instagram accounts just a couple of hours after he posted them.

Calling Kardashian “literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” Davidson apparently urged West to “please take a second and calm down.” He told West, “I’ve decided I’m not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet,” adding, “Grow the fuck up.”

When West asked Davidson where he was at that moment, the comedian replied, “In bed with you wife,” including a peace-sign selfie.

It’s that photo that seems to have prompted West to post a video earlier on Sunday, in which he said, “At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife.” Earlier this month, West released a music video in which he tortures, beheads, and buries an animated version of Davidson.

“You don’t scare me bro. Your actions are so pussy and embarrassing,” Davidson added. “It’s so sad to watch you ruin ur legacy on the daily.”

Ultimately, Davidson urged West to “stop being a little internet bitch and talk,” inviting him to the Beverly Hills Hotel where they could “talk it out” in his room, “privately one on one, man to man.”

“You wanna see me, come to Sunday Service,” West replied, a reference to his weekly religious gathering-slash-concert.

“This isn’t public dude. I’m not here for pictures and press,” Davidson said in response. “Which is obviously all you care about.” He then revealed that over the past few weeks he has “stopped” SNL from making fun of the rapper, “which they’ve wanted to do for months.” He also claimed he has prevented stand-up comedian friends from doing bits about West because “I don’t want the father of my girls kids to look bad out there.”

“I have your back even though you treat me like shit because I want everything to be smooth,” he continued. “But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I’m gonna stop being nice.”

If West replied to that threat, it was not included in the screenshots posted on Twitter.

The Daily Beast reached out to Sirus and representatives for Davidson and has not yet received a response.

