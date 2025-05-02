‘Daily Show’ IDs Biggest Loser in Mike Waltz Firing Debacle

Mike Waltz isn’t the only loser after being fired by the Trump administration as national security adviser.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has also topped of list, according to The Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta, after the news Rubio will take on Waltz’s former position in the meantime.

“Congrats, Mike. You’ve earned it, I guess?” Kosta said, before moving onto Rubio.

“If it sounds crazy that Marco Rubio has two separate jobs, that’s actually only half of his jobs,“ Kosta pointed out. Rubio is also working as head of USAID and as US Archivist.

“I don’t know how you balance working four jobs all at the same time,” Kosta said, “but I’m gonna guess it probably involves doing a s---ty job.”

Kosta also showed a clip of State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce at a press briefing Thursday morning. When asked about Trump’s recent Truth Social announcement of Rubio’s new fourth job, Bruce was visibly annoyed.

She told the reporter, “It is clear that I just heard this from you.”

“This seems like pure chaos to me,” Kosta said about the whole situation. Bruce’s surprised reaction called into question whether Rubio himself even knew about his new job before Trump announced it to the world.

Earlier in his monologue, Kosta covered a NewsNation town hall with Trump on Wednesday. Steven A. Smith asked Trump a question about Harvard, only for Trump to ramble about apparently fictional riots in Harlem, New York.

“Amazing,” Kosta replied. “Trump heard a Black man say ‘Harvard,’ and he thought he must have meant ‘Harlem.’”

“There were no riots in Harlem,” Kosta pointed out. “None of that had anything to do with Stephen A.’s question about academic freedom. It’s almost like [Trump’s] talking about Black stuff because Stephen A. Smith is Black.”

Kosta pointed out, “The answer was so dumbfounding that Stephen A., who is a professional interrupter, was left speechless for the first time in his life.”