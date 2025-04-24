Stephen A. Smith Grills Smitten Megyn Kelly on ‘Dramatic’ Trump Shift

Megyn Kelly revealed that she “fell in love” with Donald Trump—bringing their contentious feud to an end.

During an appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s podcast on Wednesday, the right-wing political commentator was pushed to comment on how she justifies being a vocal advocate for the U.S. president despite their rocky past.

“When he was attacking me for that nine-month period, I really was not his fan,” Kelly began. “And I wasn’t, you know, really gearing up to vote for Trump because he was staying on me like a dog with a bone. And it was highly unpleasant.”

Back in 2015, Trump slammed Kelly following her moderating of a GOP debate because she pointedly brought up his past insults at women.

“You’ve called women you don’t like fat pigs, dogs, slobs, and disgusting animals,” she pressed in 2015.

Trump was unhappy with the journalist’s line of questioning, later announcing that the then-Fox News host had “blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her… wherever.”

“We all know how he treated you back in 2015 when you were at Fox with the Republican primary debate and what have you. And, you know, he felt that your question was nasty because you brought up quotes that he had said about women in the past, calling them pigs amongst other things,” Smith said. “And all of a sudden he goes on the air and said that you were bleeding out of your eyes or wherever it was or whatever.”

According to Kelly, the pair has allegedly patched things up since. But Stephan Smith persisted.

“There are people that still look at you to this very day and say, how could you support somebody that would talk about you that way?” Smith asked. “This sudden, not sudden shift, but this dramatic shift that you had.”

The television commentator questioned Kelly’s genuine stance on the matter, asking her what she truly stands for after her flighty behavior.

Kelly, 54, seemed to defend her remedied relationship with Trump, saying that he won her heart over a long period of time.

Perhaps what sold her on the billionaire was his governing style, citing issues like the southern border and targeting “woke” policies.

“Over time, I was able, and I’m actually proud of it, I was able to check my personal feelings about the guy and start getting back to what needs to be my focus as a journalist, which is the professional relationship with the guy,” she tried to explain.

Kelly said Joe Biden’s “disastrous” term helped her switch to Trump’s corner, adding that she “fell in love” with the now 78-year-old.

“Professionally, I fell in love with Trump, the president, because I believed him that he would close the border,” Kelly said.

“You know, I believed that he would fight back against the gender madness, which has become a very big issue for me, for many of us. You know I believed in that he was gonna try to get DEI out of our colleges and our woke schools,” she added.

Kelly also said that she is “100 percent rooting” for the U.S. president.