‘Daily Show’ Rips GOP’s ‘Tampon Tim’ Attacks on Walz

Kamala Harris announced Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday morning, and The Daily Show correspondent Michael Kosta is already impressed with the choice.

“This energy is great for Democrats,” he said in his Wednesday monologue, responding to footage from Walz’ first rally in Pennsylvania. “And terrible for Republicans, which is why they spent all day trying to find an angle of attack on Tim Walz.”

Kosta played some Fox News clips of Republicans attacking Walz for a bill he signed making tampons available in girls’ and boys’ bathrooms, in all Minnesota schools sixth grade and up. Republicans have been trying to get “Tampon Tim” to stick as a nickname, but Kosta doesn’t think it’ll work.

“With all due respect to Tampon Tim, I really just don’t care about this,” Kosta said. “Best case scenario: a trans kid gets tampons. Worst case: the weird kid in class puts them up his nose and pretends to be a walrus, which is also the best case scenario.”

Kosta continued, “Personally, as someone who was a 13-year-old boy, it doesn’t matter what you put in that bathroom. Whatever it is, they’re going to draw a penis on it.”

He also played a montage of various GOP pundits referring to Walz as a “progressive in sheep’s clothing,” or “a socialist in sheep’s clothing,” or “a freak in sheep’s clothing.”

Kosta’s response: “Isn’t sheep’s clothing just like a wool sweater? I love wearing sheep’s clothing in the fall. I can make so many more cute outfits.”

He also responded to Donald Trump’s recent over-the-phone interview on Fox News, in which the former president declared Walz to be “a very, very liberal man” who “would want this country to go communist immediately, if not sooner.”

“Immediately, if not sooner?” Kosta asked. “There is no sooner. That’s what makes it immediately.”

Kosta noted, “By the way, when Joe Biden rambled like this, all of us were like, ‘this man is obviously senile.’ But now that he’s dropped out, it’s becoming more obvious that Trump’s brain isn’t exactly in great shape either. He should get that looked at immediately, if not sooner.”