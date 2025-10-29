‘The Daily Show’ Skewers Trump Being Dog-Walked Around Japan

The Daily Show has mocked President Donald Trump by likening him to a show dog being led around during his tour of Japan.

The Comedy Central favorite gave a running commentary on the “incredibly horny” “Old American Beaver Hound” as he walked around the Akasaka Palace on October 28.

The blow-by-blow commentary follows Trump dogmatically veering off course to the dismay of Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Trump is now in South Korea, having arrived on Wednesday after visiting Japan as part of a wider diplomatic tour of Asia.

In Japan’s lavish welcome to Trump, newly elected Takaichi walked him around a room filled with military personnel. Periodically, they would stop to inspect them and offer salutes.

“Introducing one of the favorites of tonight’s show,” the skit went, “the Old American Beaver hound.”

Things were initially going smoothly, Trump firing off salutes to the troops at attention. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

A second commentator added a knowing hum before saying, “He’s in the care of expert handlers tonight, Takaichi.”

“Lively, aggressive, and incredibly horny, the Beaverhound is especially popular with rural white families,” the first said.

Trump is wheeled around the room by Takaichi, who keeps him in lock step, pointing and gesturing as he fires off salutes with wild abandon.

But the pageantry was soon derailed, and Takaichi left aghast, as Trump plows on instead of about-facing her troops.

Things went wrong when Trump plowed on ahead, leaving his host Takaichi in his dust. She couldn't hide her shock. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Takaichi can’t help but open her mouth wide with shock.

“Whoops! It looks like he’s wandered away from his handler,” The Daily Show’s commentators said. “That’s going to cost him some points.”

Trump leaves Takaichi in his dust, the Japanese leader stuck trying to catch up to him without breaking into a run.

Japan rolled out elaborate pageantry for the traveling president as part of a wider charm offensive. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Okay, looks like he’s back on track now. Excellent form on that turn.”

“The Beaver Hound’s golden mane is glistening.”

The inspection culminated with Trump and Takaichi stepping up onto a small podium.

“And now one final trick, a leap onto the platform, and… nailed it!”

It was just one of many public appearances in Asia for Trump.

The Daily Show brutally mocked the president's lap onto the podium. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images

The previous day, he appeared on the USS George Washington in Yokosuka, where he delivered a rambling speech that encouraged Americans to buy Japanese cars and told the Navy that water could destroy their magnets.

Japan has been on a charm offensive with Trump, rolling out the red carpet in a bid to earn his favor. It even floated buying a fleet of Trump-approved Ford F-150s.

He was in Malaysia beforehand. Now in South Korea, he is expected to meet with the nation’s President, Lee Jae Myung, amid a tangle of tariff negotiations.

Trump has travelled to South Korea, where a tangle of tariffs and trade wars awaits him. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

South Korea was also enraged by the optics of its citizens being led away in handcuffs from a Hyundai-LG factory in Georgia last month.

While there, Trump is due to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping amid a bruising trade war between the two nations.