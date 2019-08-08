Trevor Noah Calls Out Trump for Both Sides-ing White Supremacy

“With America still reeling from the double mass shootings over the weekend, President Trump today met with survivors and first responders in both cities still recovering from the tragedies,” Trevor Noah told viewers on The Daily Show Wednesday.

But while there is plenty to be said about how the president behaved on the ground in Dayton and El Paso, Noah instead chose to focus on the comments he made to the media before he left.

Asked by one reporter how “concerned” he is about the rise of white supremacy and what he plans to do to stop it, Trump replied, “Whether it’s white supremacy, whether it’s any other kind of supremacy, whether it’s antifa, whether it’s any group of hate, I am very concerned about it. And I’ll do something about it.”

“‘Any other kind of supremacy?’” Noah asked in response. “What ‘other kind of supremacy’ is Trump concerned about?” Imitating the president, he added, “That’s right, we’re under threat from white supremacy and The Bourne Supremacy , very confusing plot. So confusing!”

The host went on to ask about Trump, “Have you noticed how he seems to go out of his way not to single out white supremacists?” He pointed out that the president did the same thing after the alt-right march in Charlottesville turned violent, saying there were “very fine people on both sides.”

“And now he’s saying he’s against white supremacy and other supremacies,” Noah continued. “Even though the FBI specifically warned Americans about white supremacy. He just doesn’t want to single them out, which is not very comforting.”

The host compared it to someone’s girlfriend asking, “Do you love me?” and them replying, “Yeah, I love everyone. I love you, I love my mom, I love people, I love our mailman.”