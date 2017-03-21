‘Daily Show’s’ Trevor Noah: Forget Trump, Fox News Is the ‘Real President’

Trevor Noah was supposed to have his first member of the Trump administration on The Daily Show Monday night in the form of Omarosa Manigault. But after another rough day for the White House, she decided to cancel at the last minute.

“We were supposed to be joined by senior Trump adviser Omarosa, who, of course, was here to promote her episode of Say Yes to the Dress,” Noah revealed midway through Monday night’s episode. “That is true, by the way. But, at the last minute, she bailed on us, and the reason she gave—and this is true again—is that the administration didn’t want her interview on The Daily Show to eclipse the news of the day.”

“Now, that doesn’t really make sense to us, because this was the news of the day,” he added, pivoting to the damning James Comey hearing on Capitol Hill.

Noah may have been better off talking to someone from Fox News anyway, as he outlined earlier in the show during a recurring segment called “Who Is the Real President?” After highlighting the role of “shadowy manipulator” Steve Bannon last month, Noah declared Fox News the new leader of the free world.

“Yes, since Fox got rid of the woman who was coming between them and Trump,” Noah said, flashing Megyn Kelly’s face on the screen, “they’ve since been on a long honeymoon with the president.” Aside from the “Golf Strippers Network,” he joked that Fox News is the president’s “favorite” channel. Trump has “been on Fox so much, he’s almost been sexually assaulted by Roger Ailes,” he added

“The reason Fox News is currently the president is because since Trump took office, Fox has been the source of much of the crazy shit he’s said,” Noah said. “If Trump’s lies are the virus, Fox News is the sex monkey that started it all.”

Most recently, Trump took an apparently baseless claim from Fox News commentator Judge Andrew Napolitano, who stated the Obama administration used British intelligence to spy on Trump, and spun it into an international diplomacy fiasco with America’s greatest ally. “Because the Trump administration serves at the pleasure of Fox, this porcupine man’s insane charge became the official White House position,” Noah remarked.

“If you were really the president and your administration pisses off your closest ally, you would try to restore their trust,” the host said. “Or if you were Donald Trump, you would do this,” he added, cutting to a clip of Trump passing the buck to Fox News. “There you have it, folks,” Noah said, imitating Trump’s response. “‘Don’t talk to me, I just work here. Fox is in charge.’”