The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah went live immediately following Thursday night’s second of two Democratic primary debates. And he quickly zeroed in on what was easily the biggest moment of either night.

After Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) essentially attacked Joe Biden for being past his prime, the former vice president had a “target on his back.” And when Marianne Williamson (of all people) brought up the issue of race, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) saw her opening. “As the only black person on this stage, I would like to speak on the issue of race,” she said.

“Wow!” Noah responded. “You know, people always accuse black people of playing the race card, but that was the right time to use the race card.”

From there, Harris went on to hammer Biden for his recent remarks about working with segregationist senators but also opposing federally mandated busing programs. “There was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day,” she said. “That little girl was me.”

“Holy shit! She just pulled an M. Night Shyamalan,” Noah joked. “She was black the whole movie! I didn't see that coming, did you see that coming? That moment was so brutal on Joe Biden, for the first time I wanted to give him a massage. And it didn’t get any better from there.”

After playing the rest of the exchange between Harris and Biden, the host said: “At this point, Kamala was busing Biden right out of the debate. She was killing it. Everything she said made sense. She was connecting with the crowd.”

“And that moment there with Kamala, that is why you have to love black women,” he added. “You think they have forgotten what you did, and out of nowhere, they will spring that shit.”

“And could you tell Biden was pissed, you could you tell that he was shook, you could tell that this had become Kamala Harris’ moment,” Noah said. “Because Joe Biden did something that no one on that debate stage has ever done: He cut himself off.”

As Biden tried to rebut Harris, he ended up trailing off, saying, “My time’s up, I’m sorry.”

“Yeah, after Kamala did what she did tonight, Joe Biden, your time might be up,” Noah concluded.