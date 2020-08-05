Daisy Coleman, Who Shared Her Sexual-Assault Story in Netflix Doc, Dies by Suicide at 23

Read it at TMZ
Daisy Coleman, who was featured in the Netflix documentary Audrie & Daisy about several rape cases, has died by suicide at 23, according to her mother. Coleman died Tuesday night, and police discovered her body after her mother Melinda Coleman called them to do a welfare check. “She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it’s just not fair. My baby girl is gone,” Melinda Coleman said. The 2016 Netflix documentary detailed the experiences of Daisy Coleman and her family as they dealt with trauma and the community reaction in the aftermath of her alleged sexual assault in 2012. No one was ever convicted of sexual assault in the case, but Matthew Barnett was sentenced to two years probation for endangering the welfare of a child.