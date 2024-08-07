Daisy Ridley Reveals She Has Graves’ Disease: ‘Just Thought I Was Annoyed’
‘TIRED BUT WIRED’
Daisy Ridley says she has Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder in which the thyroid is overactive. The British Star Wars actress told Women’s Health she started feeling unwell after the filming of psychological thriller Magpie and was diagnosed in September 2023. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ve just played a really stressful role; presumably that’s why I feel poorly,’” the 32-year-old said. Ridley says she told her endocrinologist her symptoms included a fast pulse, weight loss, fatigue, and hand tremors, with the doctor saying Graves’ is often associated with feeling “tired but wired.” “It was funny, I was like, ‘Oh, I just thought I was annoyed at the world,’ but turns out everything is functioning so quickly, you can’t chill out,” Ridley said. The actress has previously spoken about other health struggles, posting on Instagram in 2016 to say that she had been diagnosed with endometriosis at the age of 15 and later finding out she had polycystic ovaries, according to Teen Vogue.