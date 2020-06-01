Baseball Legend Dale Murphy: My Son Was Shot in the Eye With Rubber Bullet While Peacefully Protesting
Former professional baseball player Dale Murphy said Sunday evening that his son was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting the death of George Floyd. “His story is not unique. Countless others have also experienced this use of excessive police force while trying to have their voices heard,” Murphy tweeted, adding that his son’s eye was “saved” due to the kindness of a stranger who handed out goggles to protesters and another who drove him to the emergency room after he was injured. “Others were not so lucky and will be permanently disabled due to excessive police force.” Murphy then urged others to take action by protesting peacefully for “a more just world”—even if that requires making “yourself vulnerable.”
“As terrible as this experience has been, we know that it's practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place,” he said. “Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by excessive police force.”