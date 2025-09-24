ICE Facility Shooting Leaves Multiple Detainees Injured: Report

Multiple detainees were wounded during a shooting at an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas, early Wednesday, according to reports.

Three people were shot and multiple are in critical condition, police sources on the scene told Fox 4 News Dallas-Fort Worth.

Police sources separately told WFAA that law enforcement responded to an ICE office shortly before 7 a.m. A shooter was reportedly found dead on the roof of a building located nearby.

When contacted by the Daily Beast, the Dallas Police Department said it is an active scene and police are on location.