MAGA Jumps to Blame Deadly ICE Shooting on ‘Radical Left’

MAGA Republicans have jumped to blame Democrats for a fatal shooting at a Texas ICE facility that killed one person and injured at least two more.

Federal authorities say detainees were among the victims and no federal agents had been shot.

Police cars and ambulances stand outside a ICE facility where a shooting took place in Dallas, Texas, U.S. September 24, 2025 in this screengrab taken from a handout traffic camera video. Texas Department Of Transportation /via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATI/via REUTERS

However, even before the circumstances of the shooting were known, Vice President JD Vance posted on X that “the obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop.”

Right wing provocateur Laura Loomer also chimed in, declaring that “it’s pretty obvious a memo has gone out to the radical left. They will be killing their targets from roof tops.”

The obsessive attack on law enforcement, particularly ICE, must stop. I'm praying for everyone hurt in this attack and for their families. https://t.co/wEN3sqyGyQ — JD Vance (@JDVance) September 24, 2025

And one social media user with links to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis even went so far as to suggest that Democrats such as California Governor Gavin Newsom, Chicago Governor JB Pritzker, and Congresswomen Jasmine Crockett and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez should be arrested for demeaning ICE.

“Democrats like Newsom, Pritzker, AOC, and Crockett are purposefully doing this in hopes that the radicals in their party will commit acts of violence to intimidate,” wrote @CryptidPolitics, who describes himself as a pro-Trump Republican, strategist, and Christian.

Laura Loomer was quick to blame the "radical Left" for the shooting. Tom Williams/Getty Images

The shooting took place before 6.40 am at the Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office, a facility that is typically used to process illegal immigrants after they have been arrested and before they are transported to a long-term detention facility.

According to preliminary police investigations, the suspect opened fire on the office from an adjacent building.

Two people were transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds, while a third person died at the scene.

The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

However, details are still emerging and the FBI is now assisting in the investigation, said Deputy Director Dan Bongino.