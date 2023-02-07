Controversial NBA star Kyrie Irving appears to have deleted an apology he posted on social media in November making amends for sharing antisemitic material online.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” he wrote on Instagram.

“While doing research on YHWH, I posted a Documentary that contained some false anti-Semitic statements, narratives, and language that were untrue and offensive to the Jewish Race/Religion, and I take full accountability and responsibly for my actions.”

On Tuesday afternoon, the post was gone. It’s unclear when, or how, it was removed.

The Brooklyn Nets this week agreed to trade Irving, an eight-time All Star point guard who was suspended for five games for the bigoted post, to the Dallas Mavericks.