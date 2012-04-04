Dallas Mayor: ‘It’s a Miracle’

CHEAT SHEET
The Dallas mayor said Wednesday that it is a “miracle” that nobody died in a series of destructive tornadoes that touched down in Texas the day before. “I mean, we’ve got hundreds and hundreds of homes destroyed but amazingly no fatalities,” Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings told CNN. Meanwhile, the northern Texas communities of Lancaster, Forney, and Arlington began the recovery process, after an estimated 650 homes were ruined and 150 people spent Tuesday night in shelters. There’s a small chance of rain in the area on Wednesday, and an isolated thunderstorm is possible—but forecasters said the biggest threat is possible hail.