Dallas Tornado Destroys Homes, Leaves 140,000+ Without Power

A life-threatening tornado and several violent thunderstorms battered the Dallas area late Sunday night, destroying homes and reportedly leaving more than 140,000 people of people without power. The storms lifted debris three miles in the air, The Washington Post reported. The City of Dallas said there are no reports of fatalities so far, but at least nine people have been injured. The National Weather Service in Fort Worth labeled the tornado “a life-threatening situation” and warned that “complete destruction is possible.” Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, live in the area—a representative said they were safe and praying for their neighbors.