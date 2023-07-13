Damar Hamlin Breaks Down in Tears at ESPY Awards

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at People
Damar Hamlin wiped tears from his eyes at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night as he got a standing ovation and presented an award to the first responders who saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January. “What I’ve taken away from what happened to me six and a half months ago, is that any of us at any given time are capable of doing something that’s incredible, in saving a life and living a life in service to others,” he said in a video before he handed over the award to the Buffalo Bills training staff. “It’s a blessing. It’s a responsibility. And it’s the very reason why you’re hearing my voice right now. Anyone could be a hero. These are mine.”