    1

    Damar Hamlin Breaks Down in Tears at ESPY Awards

    HIS HEROES

    Damar Hamlin at the ESPY awards

    ABC via Getty

    Damar Hamlin wiped tears from his eyes at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday night as he got a standing ovation and presented an award to the first responders who saved his life when he went into cardiac arrest during a game in January. “What I’ve taken away from what happened to me six and a half months ago, is that any of us at any given time are capable of doing something that’s incredible, in saving a life and living a life in service to others,” he said in a video before he handed over the award to the Buffalo Bills training staff. “It’s a blessing. It’s a responsibility. And it’s the very reason why you’re hearing my voice right now. Anyone could be a hero. These are mine.”

