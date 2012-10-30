Damascus Rocked by Twin Blasts

CHEAT SHEET
Twin blasts rocked Damascus on Monday, with activists saying at least 80 people were killed on that day alone, bringing an official end to an attempted four-day ceasefire where at least 500 people were reportedly killed. In Damascus, 11 people were estimated to have been killed in a bomb blast at a bakery, with another 10 reportedly dying in a bus explosion that Syrian government forces blamed on terrorists. Activists also said there were at least 60 government air strikes on Monday, making it the most intense air raids since the crackdown began 19 months ago.