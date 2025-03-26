Scouted

Dame’s Latest Viral Ad Campaign Is *Coming* to the Streets (With Free Vibrators)

MY PLEASURE

Dame’s new vibrator campaign wants to stoke sex positive conversations around female bodies.

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp 

Freelance Contributor

Dame She's Coming Truck Ad Campaign
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dame.
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp

Freelance Contributor

knappmaryfrances@gmail.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsTrump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
PoliticsCause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
TrumplandNew Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall,
Isabel van Brugen
MediaTrump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
OpinionUsha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell