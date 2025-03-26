Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Scouted
Dame’s Latest Viral Ad Campaign Is *Coming* to the Streets (With Free Vibrators)
MY PLEASURE
Dame’s new vibrator campaign wants to stoke sex positive conversations around female bodies.
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
Freelance Contributor
Published
Mar. 26 2025
6:30PM EDT
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Dame.
MaryFrances “Francky” Knapp
Freelance Contributor
knappmaryfrances@gmail.com
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Trump Seeks Revenge on MSNBC Legal Analyst in New Executive Order
William Vaillancourt
Politics
Cause of Death Revealed for Biden-Appointed U.S. Attorney
Jasmine Venet
Trumpland
New Texts Prove Hegseth Leaked ‘Court-Martial’ Level Secrets
Dan Ladden-Hall
,
Isabel van Brugen
Media
Trump Blows Huge Hole in Adviser’s Excuse for War Plan Leak
William Vaillancourt
Opinion
Usha Vance Accidentally Reveals Very Un-MAGA Item on Her Shelf
Nell Scovell