Skip to Main Content
Newsletters
Crossword
SUBSCRIBE
ALL
CS
CHEAT SHEET
NEWSLETTERS
LOG IN
Cheat Sheet
Media
Obsessed
Royals
Politics
Opinion
Innovation
U.S. News
Scouted
My Account
Manage Newsletters
Subscription Offers
Need Help?
LogOut
HOMEPAGE
Trumpland
Trump Threatens to Sue the Media Over Stories He Doesn’t Like
CENSORSHIP
The president suggest that he would continue his press crackdown in a fiery Truth Social post aimed at dissenting outlets and authors.
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Published
Feb. 26 2025
9:17AM EST
Pool/Getty Images
Leigh Kimmins
Reporter
Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast
here
.
Trending Now
Politics
Musk Called Trump ‘a F***ing Moron’ at 2020 Meeting at the White House
Julia Ornedo
Politics
Trump, 78, Shows Mysterious Large Bruise on Hand
Julia Ornedo
Trumpland
Melania Trump Is Just ‘Leading Her Own Life’ as First Lady
Conrad Quilty-Harper
Media
Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid’s Staff Get Axed in MSNBC Overhaul
Julia Ornedo
Politics
DOGE’s Mystery Leader Finally Unmasked—And It’s Not Elon Musk
Josh Fiallo