Politics

The 10 Trump Secrets You Never Knew From Michael Wolff Book

GOLDEN NUGGETS!

The author revealed the stories behind the president’s election campaign.

David Gardner
David Gardner 

Chief National Correspondent

exclusive
Michael Wolffe's new book is about Donald Trump's 2024 campaign.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
David Gardner

David Gardner

Chief National Correspondent

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandFormer Intelligence Officer Claims KGB Recruited Trump
Isabel van Brugen
PoliticsDolly Parton Calls Out Indiana Gov Over Plan to Dump Her Imagination Library
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsSecret Service Freaked Out by Trump’s Adoring Female Aide
Dan Ladden-Hall
PoliticsGOP Rep. Rich McCormick Faces Furious Locals in Town Hall DOGE Mega Backlash
Matt Young
PoliticsPhilly Trump Fan Shocked to Be Fired by ‘Wrecking Ball’ DOGE
Leigh Kimmins