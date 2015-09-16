Damon Apologizes for Diversity Comments

CHEAT SHEET
Matt Damon apologized Wednesday for comments he made about diversity on his HBO series Project Greenlight. “I believe deeply that there need to be more diverse filmmakers making movies," Damon said in a statement. "I love making movies. It’s what I have chosen to do with my life and I want every young person watching Project Greenlight to believe that filmmaking is a viable form of creative expression for them too," he said. The problem began during the debut episode of the show this past weekend when Damon cut off African-American producer Effie Brown during a discussion of casting.