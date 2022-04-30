Dan Aykroyd, Wife Donna Dixon Split After Almost 40 Years Together
SHOCK SEPARATION
Former SNL star Dan Aykroyd and his wife of nearly four decades, Donna Dixon, have amicably split up, the couple announced on Friday. The 69-year-old Blues Brothers star and Dixon, 64, told People magazine in a joint statement that they will remain legally married for now but are going their separate ways. “After 39 years as a couple we are now on separate life paths. We remain legally married, co-parents, co-workers and business partners,” the pair told People. “This is our choice in loving friendship.” Aykroyd and Dixon, who had a memorable role in Wayne’s World as Garth’s “Dream woman”, first met on the set of the comedy Doctor Detroit in 1983 and married the same year. Aykroyd had previously been briefly engaged to the late Carrie Fisher. Aykroyd and Dixon have three grown daughters together—Danielle (a singer-songwriter who goes by the name Vera Sola), 32; actress Belle Aykroyd, 28; and Stella Aykroyd, 24.