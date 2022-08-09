Dan Bongino Loses His Cool Over Laughing Liberals After FBI Trump Raid
‘THIRD WORLD BULLS**T’
Fox News host Dan Bongino short-circuited over the news that the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Florida residence on Monday as part of a Department of Justice investigation into the former president’s handling of White House records. “This is some Third World bullshit right here,” he told fellow Fox News host Jesse Watters on Fox News. “Let me say it again: Third World bullshit. I mean every word of that. I don’t care that it’s cable news.” “Nobody will take them [the FBI] seriously from this point on,” the thrice failed congressional candidate turned right-wing media star continued. “It is over.” Then Bongino lost his cool at laughing liberals. “Listen, America, they’re laughing at you. The left thinks this is hilarious. If you doubt me, just go to any of their goofy platforms, Twitter, or elsewhere right now. They think this is hilarious. You know what’s really hilarious?” he asked. “You going out tomorrow if you’re not registered to vote and doing it. That’s really hilarious.”