Dan Brown’s New Book Revealed

Just as Da Vinci Code protagonist Robert Langdon unravels each mystery bit by bit, so too is Doubleday slowly revealing tidbits from Dan Brown's new mystery, The Lost Symbol, due out Sept. 15. According to Publisher's Weekly, Brown's editor at Doubleday let slip a few details in addition to the book's jacket. The novel is "largely" set in a Washington, D.C. that "few will recognize" and hinges on—surprise!—"an unseen world of mysticism, secret societies, and hidden locations, with a sudden twist that long predates America."