Dan Patrick Named as Trump’s Texas Chairman

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick was named the state chairman for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign. “Lt. Governor Patrick is a passionate conservative who has been a good friend to our campaign,” Trump said in a statement released by his campaign. “He shares my commitment to make the border secure, grow our economy, fix our schools, protect the Second Amendment and Make America Great Again. I am happy to have him aboard.” Patrick was criticized earlier this year when he called Black Lives Matter protesters “hypocrites” for running from gunfire during an attack on police officers in Dallas.