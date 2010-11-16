Dan Rather Inks Memoir Deal

CHEAT SHEET
It’s time for Dan Rather to set the record straight: Summing Up, the legendary anchor’s memoir, is set to be published in the spring of 2012. Rather signed a book deal with Grand Central Publishing for the memoir, and the book will cover Rather’s coverage of major historical events from Watergate to the Iraq War. The news icon said the book will also include a “personal and candid” section about his controversial departure from CBS News. In a statement, Rather said he felt “the time had come” for his memoir, and said “with the changing climate—and attitude—about news and journalists, I feel I can give readers an honest perspective on the present, and, more important, on the future of news.”