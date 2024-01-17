Dana Carvey Breaks Silence After Son’s Death: ‘I’m on the Pain Train’

For the first time since his son Dex’s overdose death last November at just 32 years old, Dana Carvey returned to the podcast mic on Wednesday for a special catch-up episode with his Fly on the Wall co-host (and fellow Saturday Night Live alum) David Spade.

And he got right into the tragedy that has kept him out of the public eye for the past two months.

“If you’re listening to our podcast right now, you probably know about my family’s loss,” Carvey said at the top of the new episode, thanking fans for the enormous “outpouring” of support he received after the news broke.

In the immediate aftermath of his son’s death, Carvey wrote on social media that he would be “taking a break from work.” But as he explained this week, he decided to come back to his popular podcast with Spade in an attempt to get out from under his own grief.

“It’s a long day when you’re not working and you get in your head,” he said. “And I think it’s really cool to laugh.”

And within about five minutes, the pair were already laughing as they both defended and lightly roasted Golden Globes host Jo Koy and called out Taylor Swift for being “pre-offended” by what ended up being a fairly innocuous joke at her expense.

But first, Spade revealed that he too received so much love for Carvey and his family, including a letter from Chris Farley’s mother. “No one knows how to deal with it,” Spade said, “but I agree that it’s nice to do the show again.”

“Doing this and riffing with you is going to be very healthy for me as I recover, because I’m kind of on the pain train with millions of other people on this planet,” Carvey said. “And you don’t know how long you’re going to be on it or when it will stop or when it will get better. But in the meantime, all this kind of stuff is very healthy.”

“Things in life happen,” Spade added, “but we can move on.”