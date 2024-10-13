Dana Carvey Reveals Messy ‘SNL’ Cold Open Stunt Wasn’t Planned

Dana Carvey is coming clean about spontaneously smashing an ice cream cone in Maya Rudolph’s face on Saturday Night Live last week. The gag occurred during the sketch show’s cold open while Carvey played Joe Biden and Rudolph impersonated Kamala Harris. Andy Samberg was also present, playing Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff. “The ice cream cone was not planned,” Carvey told listeners during an episode of his and David Spade’s Superfly podcast this week. “I asked the prop master to give me an ice cream just to hold for the dress show. And then the air show, she gave me a much bigger [one], and I didn’t ask her.” During the surprise moment, Rudolph appears startled for a second before smiling and playing it off. “And I didn’t wanna hurt her, but I just — I thought of it, and did it within two seconds,” Carvey added. The sketch’s premise was Harris and Emhoff watching the vice presidential debate from home when bumbling Biden crashed the party.