‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Arrested for Domestic Violence

Dancing with the Stars pro—and husband to WWE’s Niki Garia—Artem Chigvintsev has been arrested for domestic violence.

TMZ was the first to break the news that Chigvintsev had been locked up on Thursday morning in Napa County, California.

At this point, details are scarce, but the outlet reports that “injuries were reportedly involved,” and the victim requests “total confidentiality.” Page Six reports that records show his bail was set at $25,000.

Garcia, who appears to be in Napa via her Instagram story, has yet to comment on her husband’s arrest. But just three days ago, the wrestler was singing her husband’s praises on in an Instagram post celebrating their third anniversary.

“I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be,” Garcia wrote of the Elvis Presley song “Can’t Help Falling in Love.” She accompanied the caption with footage from their wedding ceremony.

Similarly, Chigvintsev professed his love on their anniversary via his own Instagram post. “Happy anniversary my love, can’t see my life without you. You are my everything,” he captioned a wedding picture.

According to People, the couple first met when they were partners on DWTS's 25th season in 2017. They began dating in early 2019, and the dancing pro popped the question by November. Shortly afterward, Garcia got pregnant, and the couple welcomed their son, Matteo, in July 2020. They married in Paris in 2022.

Since the news broke, a Page Six source confirmed that Chigvintsev was not slated to appear on the competition show’s upcoming season.