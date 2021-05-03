Porn Star Who Accused Josh Duggar of Rape Speaks Out: ‘I’m Not Shocked’ by Child-Porn Charges
‘DISGUSTING MAN’
Danica Dillon, the former porn star who has accused Josh Duggar of rape, says she’s “not shocked” by the news that the 33-year-old reality TV star is now facing child porn charges. In an interview with Daily MailTV, Dillon, 34, called Duggar a “disgusting man,” adding that she hopes he’s imprisoned “for the rest of his life.” Dillon, whose real name is Ashley Johnston, had sued Duggar for allegedly raping her in 2015. In the graphic interview, Dillon described the “terrifying” assault, saying that Duggar’s eyes “went black,” and that she feared for her life. After she went public with her story, Dillon said fans of Duggar’s show, 19 Kids and Counting, came after her. “I had so many people emailing me, threatening me,” she said. Dillon says she didn’t have the money to go to court with the Duggar family, and the lawsuit was eventually dropped. On Friday, Josh Duggar pleaded not guilty to two charges of possessing child porn.