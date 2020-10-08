Kentucky Attorney General Makes Move to Keep Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Files Secret
LOCK AND KEY
Kentucky’s Attorney General has made his move to keep grand jury proceedings and testimony secret in the Breonna Taylor case. Last month, the grand jury’s decision not to charge any officers for shooting and killing the 26-year-old Black woman in her home during a botched raid in March was met with shock and fury. An anonymous grand juror on the case has tried to force the release of recordings, transcripts, and reports of the grand jury relating to the case so that “the truth may prevail.” But AG Daniel Cameron, who led the investigation and presented the case to the grand jury, is having none of it. In a motion filed Wednesday, he argued that grand juries must operate secretly to protect the people involved. Oral arguments are set for Thursday in the case, CNN reports.