Daniel Day-Lewis Spotted Making His Film Return
A NEW DAY
Daniel Day-Lewis is reportedly coming out of retirement and back to the big screen as he was spotted filming his latest project on Sunday. Page Six shared snaps that show the 67-year-old riding a motorcycle with co-star Sean Bean through the streets of Manchester, England. The tabloid reports that their filmed ride was for an upcoming film called Avelyn. Both actors donned safety helmets, and Day-Lewis sported a long mustache. At this time, little is known about the film or the three-time Oscar winner’s role. It comes seven years after he publicly announced he was retiring from show business. “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject,” his publicist told the press back in 2017.