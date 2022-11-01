Pelosi Suspect Was on ‘Suicide Mission,’ Targeted Other Pols: Court Docs

Daniel DePape, the man accused of viciously attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband after breaking into their San Francisco home last week, told police he was on a “suicide mission,” according to a new court filing obtained by the Associated Press.

The 42-year-old had a plea of not guilty to all charges entered on his behalf in a state arraignment earlier on Tuesday. DePape appeared in court with one of his arms in a sling, having dislocated it during his early Friday arrest, his public defender, Adam Lipson, told the AP.

The documents—filed by prosecutors with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office—also detailed how DePape had allegedly had plans to target other local and federal officials, as well as their family members. In an attempt to keep DePape in custody, prosecutors described how his alleged victim, 82-year-old Paul Pelosi, had been knocked unconscious in the attack, waking up in a pool of his own blood.

The prosecution’s bid was successful, with a judge ordering DePape held without bail.

Lipson promised a “comprehensive investigation of what happened.” He told the AP he had met his client for the first time on Monday night and would be “looking into” his mental state in the near future. In the meantime, he asked the public to refrain from passing judgment on what he called “a complicated situation.”

DePape is set to return to court on Friday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.