Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Advice He Gave New Harry Potter Star
Daniel Radcliffe, who rose to fame playing Harry Potter, has sent a heartwarming letter to the new actor set to play the boy wizard. Radcliffe, 36, shared on Good Morning America on Tuesday that he had written a letter to Dominic McLaughlin, the 11-year-old actor stepping into the role of Harry Potter for the upcoming TV adaptation, and received “a very sweet note” in return. The new HBO series will adapt each of J.K. Rowling’s seven books into a season over the next few years. The Harry Potter movie franchise has grossed more than $7.7 billion, cementing its status as a cultural figure. Radcliffe played the iconic character for a decade in all eight of the series’ films. The seasoned actor recalled the note he sent the young actor: “I had a great time, but I hope you have an even better time.” Radcliffe spoke warmly about the new lead. “It’s crazy I was doing that,” the British actor reflected. He confirmed he will not be in the series but is “very excited to watch as an audience member.” The show’s premiere in 2027 will “give audiences the opportunity to discover Hogwarts in a whole new way.”